Ruaidhri Higgins delighted that Alan Reynolds has committed to Derry City

Ruaidhri Higgins has paid tribute to Alan Reynolds after he turned down the opportunity to become manager of Bohemians.

Reynolds, assistant manager at Derry City and with the Republic of Ireland U21s, was approached to take over at Dalymount Park at the end of the season, with the Phibsboro club still to replace Keith Long who departed over a month ago.

But Reynolds, who has been with the Candystripes since last December, turned down the offer, much to Higgins’ delight.

“It was a huge decision for him,” he admitted. “One of the top clubs in the country showed an interest in him, a big interest, and he’s shown unbelievable commitment to myself, the club and the players to want to stay here.

“He’s pivotal in what we’re doing and he’s exceptional in what he does. We work really well together and we don’t always agree on everything, far from it actually; he challenges me and I challenge him and that’s what you want. But he’s a solid character and a great character and he’s enjoying what he’s doing here and with the U21s and he’s extremely happy.

“We’ve had clear lines of communication from the time that contact was made, which was a while back, and he kept me in the loop with everything, which I knew he would, and he’s come to a decision. Given the fact where he's from in Waterford, where his wife and kids are, that would have been a lot close to home, so it shows how happy he is here and how much he is enjoying it and fair play to him. We’re delighted and the longer he’s here at this club then everyone will get the benefits of him.”

‘Fats’ a doubt for derby

Higgins can now turn his attention to Friday’s Northwest derby with Finn Harps, and putting pressure once again on Shamrock Rovers, who face Shelbourne at Tallaght on Sunday.

Captain Patrick McEleney is a doubt due to the groin injury he picked up at Inchicore last week, while Ryan Graydon is suspended due to his red card.

“It’s a big game,” Higgins acknowledged. “The St. Pat’s game last week I think was pivotal and we managed to get over the line. At this stage of the season, the business end, I think the next game is always the biggest regardless of who you’re playing against.

“Being a Northwest derby probably adds more excitement and attention to it and both sets of supporters, players and staff will be up for it.

“The games have been two 2-1 wins at Finn Park and a 2-2 draw at the Brandywell where we were probably fortunate enough to get out of here with a point, on the middle of a period that wasn’t going well for us. It’s an exciting game and we’re playing well but in these games form can go out the window at times, but if we continue our good form and performance levels then we can win.”

European qualification

What may have gone under the radar in recent weeks is that Derry City are now just a few wins from securing European football once again. With five games remaining, City are still very much in the title race but they are also nine points ahead of St. Patrick’s Athletic, the only team who can mathematically catch them.

“We wanted to finish in the top three and that was the remit,” Higgins explained. “We’ve put ourselves in an extremely good position to do that, so now we can just focus on the next game and try to win It and not worry about anyone else.

“It can be difficult at times playing Thursday-Sunday, Thursday-Sunday, there’s no point in getting away from it. Rovers do have the experience and the squad to deal with it. They have a lot of players coming into good form again also but there’s no point in us worrying about Shamrock Rovers, we haven’t to this point. People maybe thought we would drop points last Friday given the form that Pat’s were in and we’ve answered, so we’ve just got to go and answer again, and keep winning our games and see what happens.”