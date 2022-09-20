Search

20 Sept 2022

Committal hearing to go ahead next month for eight men charged with the murder of Lyra McKee

All eight of the accused are currently on bail

Derry Magistrates Court

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Sept 2022 3:57 PM

A judge at Derry Magistrate's Court today has said that he will fix a date next month for a mixed committal hearing in relation to the eight men charged with the murder of the journalist Lyra McKee and the rioting on the night she was shot. 

Gérard Cavanagh (33) of Elmwood Terrace and Jordan Devine (21) of Synge Court both in Derry are charged with the murder of Lyra McKee on April 18 2019 and also charged in connection with the rioting on the same date.

Patrick Gallagher (29) of Pinetrees, Joe Campbell (21) of Goshaden Cottages, Kieran McCool (53) of Ballymagowan Gardens, Jude McCrory (24) of Magowan Park, Joseph Barr (33) of Cecilia's Walk and William Patrick Elliott (56) of Ballymagowan Gardens all in Derry are all charged with rioting and throwing petrol bombs on the same date. 

At today's hearing District Judge Barney McElholm said that the case had to progress after he was told that a mixed committal hearing will be required. 

The judge asked how long such a hearing would take and was told that that was unclear. 

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott for some of the accused said the length of hearing would depend on how many witnesses were going to be called. 

The court was also told that there was a considerable amount of footage involved and this could take some time. 

Judge McElholm asked would three days suffice for the mixed committal hearing and was told that it might. 

The judge said what he was going to do was adjourn the case for four weeks and then he was going to fix a date for the commital hearing. 

He adjourned the case against all of the accused until October 13 and said he would fix a date for the commital proceedings on that date. 

The judge said that all those involved in the case should make it clear as soon as possible what witnesses will be required. 

All eight of the accused are currently on bail. 

