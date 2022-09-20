Derry man with 148 previous convictions who was described as 'a danger to other people' has been remanded in custody

Search

20 Sept 2022

Farren was said to have kicked a female officer several times in the stomach causing her to lose her breath

He has been remanded in custody to appear again on October 13

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Sept 2022 4:15 PM

A man with 148 previous convictions and who was described as 'a danger to other people' has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate's Court today.

Paul Farren (32) of Duncreggan Road in Derry appeared charged with indecent behaviour at Altnagelvin Hospital, criminal damage and assaulting police on September 18.

The court heard that police were called to a report of a man urinating in a corridor in Altnagelvin Hospital in front of staff, members of the public and children.

When police arrived Farren was said to have kicked a female officer several times in the stomach causing her to lose her breath.

While waiting to be brought into the Strand Road Farren was said to have kicked another officer. 

At interview Farren said he had no recollection of the incident. 

A police officer opposed bail and said that Farren had 32 breaches of bail and 23 convictions for indecent behaviour. 

He said it appeared to be inevitable if Farren was released that he would re-offend.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said if Farren took alcohol it appeared he would breach his bail.

He said the defendant had stopped drinking but 'fell off the wagon in spectacular fashion' and now accepted the difficulty he had placed himself in.

District Judge Barney McElholm said yet again Farren had breached bail and had kicked an officer in the stomach that could have resulted in serious injury.

He described the behaviour as 'disgraceful' and as 'extreme violence' and said Farren was 'a danger to other people.'

He remanded him in custody to appear again on October 13.

