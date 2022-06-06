Search

06 Jun 2022

Man accused of assaulting pregnant partner remanded in custody

Court gavel

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Jun 2022 12:33 PM

A man who is accused of assaulting his pregnant partner breaking her finger and biting her has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate's Court today after the court heard he was deemed to be 'a violent offender'.

Gérard Given (31) of Circular Road in Derry was charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on a female on June 4 and assaulting her on June 3.

Both charges were said to be aggravated by domestic abuse.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

She told the court that around 10am on June 4 police were called by a third party who said his neighbour had come to his door covered in blood, soaking wet and asking him to phone the police.

The woman told police she had returned after being out all night and the defendant was alleged to have said to her "wait until you see what happens now".

She said Given struck her "multiple times", stamped on her and kicked her. The woman continued to say that he had pushed her down on the stairs then grabbed her by the hair and dragged her up the stairs.

The court heard that the woman "honestly thought he was going to kill her".

He was alleged to have assaulted her again before telling her to clean up the blood.

The police were told she was cleaning herself when the defendant went into another room and she managed to run out.

The woman was taken to hospital and found to have a wound on her forehead, a broken finger, a bite to her wrist and bruising to her body. She is 17 weeks pregnant and a scan revealed the baby was okay.

Police were told that the alleged victim told police Given had also assaulted her on June 3 when she was driving by punching and slapping her.

The police officer told the court that police checked the house and found it to be "in disarray" with "multiple blood stains" on the walls going up the stairs.

Police could not locate Given after making multiple attempts and on June 5 the defendant handed himself in.

At interview the defendant said he was not in a relationship with the woman and just had sex with her a few times and said they were "just friends".

He told police he had attended a concert with the woman on Friday night but he had gone home early and went to his mother's house.

The man denied even seeing the woman on June 4 and claimed he had been working on a farm in Donegal from 8am on Saturday.

The officer told the court that police had spoken to the farmer who said Given had been at work but hadn't started until 3pm and worked until 8 pm.

Bail was opposed due to the risk of re-offending and the officer said he had 63 previous convictions and had a domestic history with four previous partners as well as his mother and sister.

She said Given was a registered sex offender and was currently on probation and on license.

The court heard that the alleged victim was "very fearful of repercussions" for making a statement.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said his client had handed himself in to police.

He said Given claimed he had not seen the woman at all on Saturday and maintained he was at work all day.

Mr MacDermott said his client claimed the farmer must be "confused". He said there were "evidential issues" and repeated that Given denied causing any injury.

District Judge Oonagh Mullen said the police had outlined the case in a comprehensive manner.

She said she would not grant bail as she did not find his claims 'credible'

Given was remanded in custody to appear again on June 30.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media