Derry man charged with attempting to murder uncle

A Derry man has been remanded in custody charged with the attempted murder of his uncle.

Martin Mongan (20) of Clon Elagh in Derry appeared at a special sitting of Dungannon Magistrate's Court charged with one count of attempted murder that was said to have occurred on May 31.

A police officer connected the accused to the charge.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said there was no issue with the connection but as regards bail he believed the evidence was "extremely weak".

The solicitor said that so far there had been no complaint by the alleged injured party who was the defendant's uncle but added that a bail application would be "inappropriate" at this stage.

A police officer told the court that the alleged victim was still in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast but his condition was "no longer critical".

She said police would wait for a period before speaking to the man.

Mongan was remanded in custody to appear again at Derry Magistrate's Court for a bail application on June 13.