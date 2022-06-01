Search

01 Jun 2022

McCourt trial: Forensic report comes back as negative

Paddy McCourt appears in court charged with sexual assault

Former Derry City and Celtic midfielder Paddy McCourt's case has been adjourned until June 29.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Jun 2022 2:17 PM

Derry Magistrate's Court heard today that forensic reports in the case against former Derry City and Celtic footballer Patrick McCourt have come back negative.

McCourt (38) of Wheatfield Court in Muff in County Donegal is charged with one count of sexual assault that was said to have occurred on January 30.

At today's hearing the court was told that the forensic report in the case had come back negative.

The court heard that a request had been made for the original CCTV footage of the alleged incident to be obtained as prior to this the only footage was a copy taken by body worn.

Defence solicitor Ciaran Shiels said he welcomed the fact that the forensic reports were negative.

He said he was concerned that the original CCTV footage had not been obtained before now as he had made clear from the outset that this would be a crucial element in the case.

The case was adjourned until June 29.

