Vandals urged to stop after Derry monument vandalised for second time in recent weeks

Sinn Féin have condemned vandals that have defaced a Republican monument in Derry for the second time.

Local Sinn Féin councillor, Patricia Logue, has appealed for whoever is behind the incidents to stop.

"Everyone living in the area can see how well this monument is kept all year round, and we can't allow a small handful of people to undo all that great work," Ms Logue said.

The Republican Monument, which overlooks the Lecky road, has been vandalised with graffiti after extensive refurbishment work took place in January of this year.

The Bogside and Brandywell Republican Monument Committee also appealed for people to respect the confines of the monument dedicated to the memory of local Republicans.

The spokesperson said: “We are extremely disappointed that this is the second appeal we have had to make in recent weeks. The first one was about the removal of flag poles and general messing about by groups gathering at the upper part of the monument late at night. This time it’s a spray paint graffiti attack.

“This monument has been fundraised for and built by local people in memory of those who have sacrificed everything in the cause of Irish freedom.

“We would ask for these attacks to stop. It's reported that some of those involved in these recent incidents are young and may not understand the significance of the monument, and to them some of this stuff is just a bit of carry on."