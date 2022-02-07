Delargy and Quigley's 24 hour cycle raises funds for PIPS suicide prevention charity 

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy and local IronMan Danny Quigley recently took on the challenge of completing a 24 hour cycle with over 200 volunteers for PIPS Suicide Prevention charity.

The event was a success and raised £1200 for PIPS which the duo presented to the charity on behalf of all the participants.

PIPS is a mental health service who help individuals, families and organisations who have been affected by suicide or mental unwellness.

Speaking to Derry News Mr Delargy said: "We’re always told Blue Monday is the most depressing day of the year. The pressure of being back at work, bad weather and financial struggles of January lead to low mood for many people.

"This year we decided to tackle that head on. Along with the support of over 200 participants from Derry and across the north, Danny and I completed a 24 hour cycle for suicide prevention.

"Luckily we had Danny and a team of personal trainers from across Derry to keep us motivated but there were some very sore legs in the following days."

The money will be used to support PIPS Suicide Prevention who have recently extended their work to Derry.

The group is helping an increased number of people from across the city and beyond.

Both Danny and Pádraig have campaigned extensively for increased mental health provision in Derry and have told us that this is the beginning of broader campaigns to support those experiencing poor mental health.

They added: "We hope that this money will go some way in supporting the fantastic work PIPs are doing in Derry.

"We’re looking forward to working closely with them over the coming months and years."

PIPS charity thanked the duo for their donation: "Today we took a visit to the Guildhall in Derry City where we joined Pádraig Delargy and Danny Quigley who presented PIPS', Yvonne McGrory-Reader, with a cheque amounting to a fantastic £1200 following their amazing fundraising event.

"We would like to give a massive thanks to Pádraig and Danny in their efforts of raising awareness and funds for such a well needed service.

"A huge thank you to everyone involved in the 24 hour cycle fundraiser which took place in Derry."