05 Feb 2022

Freedom of Derry and Strabane for first NI frontline worker to die from Covid 19

L-R: The late Pat McManus with his sons, Kevin, Stephen and Adrian

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

04 Feb 2022 6:14 PM

Plans have been finalised to posthumously honour a nurse who died after contracting Covid 19.

Patrick McManus, originally from Strabane, will be given the Freedom of the Derry City and Strabane District.

Pat sadly died of Covid 19 in 2020 after working at the frontline of the health service for 40 years.

The father of three had continued to work as a nurse in England during the pandemic despite suffering from multiple sclerosis.

Pat had been offered a managerial role to limit his contact with patients but he selflessly opted to continue in the caring role.

The local council’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee approved arrangements to bring the event forward.

It will now take place on February 28 at 2pm with Pat's family in attendance. A Mayoral Reception will take place immediately after the Special Meetings. 

Commenting on Pat's recognition, Sinn Fein Councillor, Ruairi McHugh, said: “I think it is the least we, as a council, can afford Mr McManus who so selflessly put himself in the front line and stayed true to his hippocratic oath when, despite his own medical condition, he put his life on the line to protect others.”

