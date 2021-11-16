May your Christmas be Derry and bright 

Residents at Racecourse Drive in Derry have united to form a Christmas wonderland on their street.

Every house is lit from top to bottom with every garden displaying festive decorations and even Santa’s sleigh for children to get their photo taken.

The families are hoping to raise as much money as they can for Foyle Hospice and HURT, an addiction services charity in the city.

After the popularity of last year’s lights, which were put up in a bid to cheer everyone up during lockdown, the neighbours decided to go bigger and better this year.

People across Derry are heading down to feast their eyes on the amazing winter wonderland display.

Laura Meehan, a resident of Racecourse Drive, said she and all the neighbours love the buzz on the street.

“There’s always been a couple of houses on the street that have been heavily decorated. Then more and more neighbours asked for theirs to be done.

“So, this year, back in January, we all said we would do a big fundraising event this year. There is a donation box in the centre of the street and all the money is counted and split evenly at the end of the night.

“You don’t have to pay to see the street, but you can donate in the wee box. We just ask that cars drive slowly because there are kids running around the street.

“From five o’clock onwards, the street does not empty but the atmosphere is brilliant. All the neighbours and kids are running around the street. A woman at the top of the street was even making hot chocolates the other night.

"So many people came down to see the street last year and this year has been really busy already. I think it’s only going to get bigger each year.

“This street is the best street to live on, everyone is so friendly and looks after each other. It is so lovely and we are so proud.”

Residents are asking if any companies could please donate selection boxes for when Santa visits throughout December.

You can find more information on their Facebook page, Christmas Drive Derry.