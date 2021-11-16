Search

16/11/2021

May your Christmas be Derry and bright 

Neighbours on Racecourse Drive come together to become the brightest street in the city and raise charity funds 

May your Christmas be Derry and bright 

Neighbours on Racecourse Drive come together to become the brightest street in the city and raise charity funds 

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

Residents at Racecourse Drive in Derry have united to form a Christmas wonderland on their street. 

Every house is lit from top to bottom with every garden displaying festive decorations and even Santa’s sleigh for children to get their photo taken. 

The families are hoping to raise as much money as they can for Foyle Hospice and HURT, an addiction services charity in the city. 

After the popularity of last year’s lights, which were put up in a bid to cheer everyone up during lockdown, the neighbours decided to go bigger and better this year. 

People across Derry are heading down to feast their eyes on the amazing winter wonderland display.

Laura Meehan, a resident of Racecourse Drive, said she and all the neighbours love the buzz on the street. 

 “There’s always been a couple of houses on the street that have been heavily decorated. Then more and more neighbours asked for theirs to be done. 

“So, this year, back in January, we all said we would do a big fundraising event this year. There is a donation box in the centre of the street and all the money is counted and split evenly at the end of the night. 

“You don’t have to pay to see the street, but you can donate in the wee box. We just ask that cars drive slowly because there are kids running around the street. 

“From five o’clock onwards, the street does not empty but the atmosphere is brilliant. All the neighbours and kids are running around the street. A woman at the top of the street was even making hot chocolates the other night. 

"So many people came down to see the street last year and this year has been really busy already. I think it’s only going to get bigger each year.

 “This street is the best street to live on, everyone is so friendly and looks after each other. It is so lovely and we are so proud.” 

Residents are asking if any companies could please donate selection boxes for when Santa visits throughout December.

You can find more information on their Facebook page, Christmas Drive Derry

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media