16/11/2021

Santa's in town to wish you a Derry Happy Christmas

A sleigh of yuletide greetings to make its way to the city on Sunday to switch on the lights

Santa's in town to wish you a Derry Happy Christmas

Santa and his helpers check out the A to Z for directions to Derry should his sleigh's satnav go on the blink ahead of Sunday's switching on of the Christmas lights

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie



matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Santa Claus will make a whistle stop visit to Derry this Sunday to lead a magical procession through the city centre to switch on the Christmas lights.

The procession begins at Bishop Street at 6pm and finishes at Custom House Street where the biggest Christmas tree in Ireland, standing at 60 feet tall, will be illuminated for the first time.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, will take part in the parade which will light up the city centre as it passes through.

He will be joined by a number of festive characters and Christmas themed mobile installations.

“I am really excited to take part in the parade and see our beautiful city lit up for the first time,” he said.

“The route is extended around the city centre so that everyone will have their opportunity to see Santa and the characters and you can pick your viewing spot along the route rather than gathering in one place.

Santa Claus, along with an unusually long-eared Mayor Graham Warke, promote Derry's Christmas programme

“After last year’s virtual programme, it is particularly pleasing to allow people to attend the switch-on in person again and Council’s maintenance and electrical teams have been working hard this week to ensure the city is looking resplendent on Sunday evening.”

The full parade route for Sunday is Bishop Street, The Diamond, Ferryquay Street, Newmarket Street, Orchard Street, Foyle Street, Foyle Embankment, City Hotel Roundabout (left lane), Strand Road, Waterloo Place and Custom House Street.

The switch on events in Derry this weekend mark the start of Council’s Christmas campaign and programme for 2021.

The Uncover the Magic of Christmas programme includes the renowned Walled City Christmas Markets and the Mayor's Magical Christmas Experience.

The Mayor's programme begins at the city's Guildhall from Friday, December 17 until Sunday December 19th.

Tickets for the Mayor's experience will be available to book next month.

Plan your Derry Strabane Christmas experience by accessing the full programme at: derrystrabane.com/Christmas

You can support and follow Council's support local campaign using the hashtags #ChristmasDS and #GiftLocal on social media.

