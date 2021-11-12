Decembrrrr Dip fundraiser for Children in Crossfire at Creggan Country Park  

As part of its programme of 25th anniversary fundraising events, Children in Crossfire will hold a ‘Decembrrrr Dip’ at Creggan Country Park on Saturday, December 4.



Participants will jump from the reservoir’s pier into the ice-cold water. All the funds raised supporting healthcare, safe water and education programmes for vulnerable children in Ethiopia and Tanzania.



Children in Crossfire Fundraising Co-ordinator Shauna O’Neill said: “We were keen to hold an event in Creggan as part of our anniversary fundraising, given its special place in Children in Crossfire’s story.



“Richard Moore has always said the support he received from the community in Creggan after he was shot in 1972 was crucial for his recovery.



“With this event, we are again acknowledging that solidarity as well as encouraging people from across Derry and the wider northwest to come along and take part.



“‘The Decembrrrr Dip’ will be great outdoor fun in a completely safe environment. Alongside the pier jump, we will have a range of family-friendly activities and entertainment during the event.



“Participants will be jumping off the pier into wintry water, which will be no mean feat, but those few freezing seconds will quickly give way to a real sense of achievement.”



Executive Director Richard Moore added: “It’s great to see fundraising events of this nature returning, given all everyone has been through over the last eighteen months.



“I encourage people to sign up quickly and get involved in what will no doubt be a great morning’s fun, especially those who promised themselves during lockdowns to do new things and take on new challenges when the opportunity came.



“Everyone will be helping Children in Crossfire to make a difference in the lives of some of the world’s most vulnerable children, which means a great deal to us.”



Anyone wishing to sign up or find out more should join the Facebook group at https://bit.ly/3q8bg0Y or email shauna.oneill@childrenincrossfire.org