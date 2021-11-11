New EUROSPAR supermarket opens its doors at Rossdowney

Five retail workers who have over 100 years retail experience at EUROSPAR Rossdowney between them, have officially declared the site’s all-new supermarket open.

Bernie Friars, Tina McElhinney, Grainne McLaughlin, Lesley Ann Curry and Joyce Logan Wilson, all familiar faces who have worked at the former EUROSPAR and served the local community for decades, were given the honour of cutting the ribbon on the newly built Waterside store.

EUROSPAR Rossdowney champions a number of local suppliers in the North West area, from in-store florist Wild Berry Boutique to Higgins & Sons Family Butchers and McDaid’s Bakery with their famous burnt buns.

The supermarket has also been developed with the local shoppers’ specific missions in mind – to pick up fresh, local food-to-go for now, and groceries for later.

EUROSPAR Rossdowney is also the first home of the new Nourish deli, offering a nutritious selection of bowls, wraps and smoothies throughout the day. The concept has been created by Henderson Retail to offer shoppers even more choice from their popular food-to-go counters.

Mark McCammond, retail director at Henderson Group, said the store represented all that was 'great and good' about the local area.

He added: “The people of the Waterside area are what makes it, and the local links for the new EUROSPAR Rossdowney store are second to none.

“Not only do we have a team that has served the local community for decades, but we also have extensive ranges of products sourced from local suppliers which keep our food miles down.

“We have researched the local shopper demographic extensively, so this store has been built with what they’re looking for directly in mind – fresh, locally produced ingredients for tonight’s tea, and on-site options, made fresh in-store for now.”

Store manager, Keith Wilson, has been in charge throughout the build, and said the addition of 85 parking spaces, a two-pump MAXOL forecourt featuring regular grades and new 100% carbon offset Premium fuel grades, and a host of additional services on site made it the most convenient site in town.

He added: “Shoppers can expect a wide range of services in-store including the Post Office and the extended range of products available from the butchery counter, alongside the first ever Nourish deli counter and all-new Barista Bar coffee, now serving flat whites and luxury hot chocolate and all the Barista coffee favourites.

“Local is at the heart of everything we do, from our North West supplier roster which features Limavady’s Milgro and Broighter Gold, Derry’s Doherty Meats, Bonds Potatoes and McDaid’s Bakery alongside Coleraine’s Scott’s Crispy Onions and our top-class butchery serve over from Higgins Family Butchers in Castlerock.

“We also have The CHEF range of home-cooked, pre-prepared meals which have recently been awarded Great Taste Awards. Our staff are all friendly faces, well-known and trusted in the area and our shoppers know they will be getting the best range, choice and value in-store.”

Over 1,000 big brand products have been price matched to Tesco, bringing even more value at a local level.

Keith continued; “We were delighted to have Foyle Search and Rescue on site for our opening day where we held bucket collections for the vital work they do locally.

"Throughout the year, we will raise money for the NI Children’s Hospice, EUROSPAR’s charity partner Cancer Fund for Children, and the Jack & Jill Foundation. Our community outreach work is extremely important; we have donated sanitising stations to the local Dale View Nursing Home, and we’ll continue to support the team at Arc Fitness who do important work around mental wellbeing and addiction.

“It’s very important for us to be a hub of the local community and we look forward to supporting all these organisations and more in the future.”

EUROSPAR Rossdowney is open daily, 6.00am – midnight and more information can be found via EUROSPAR NI online.