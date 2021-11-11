Construction vehicles stolen in Strathfoyle

The PSNI are appealing for anyone who has information on the theft of construction vehicles in Strathfoyle
Police are appealing for information following the theft of construction vehicles in the Strathfoyle area of Derry.
Inspector Robb said: “Shortly before 9am on November 10, police received a report that an orange three tonne Hilux digger and a silver plant trailer had been stolen from the grounds of a primary school in the Strathfoyle area sometime between 5pm on Tuesday, November 9 and 7am that morning.
“Our investigation is ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area during that period to contact police on 101 quoting reference 315 of 10/11/21."
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org
