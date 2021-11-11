Durkan welcomes steps to tackle parking issues at Duncreggan Road

Foyle SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has welcomed steps to tackle perennial parking issues at the Duncreggan Road.

Earlier this month Mr Durkan contacted both the Department for Infrastructure and the Magee College campus of Ulster University to address the problems.

The department confirmed that traffic attendants will be deployed to the area and work is ongoing to extend parkin at the former Foyle College pitch area.

Mr Durkan said: “The saga of inconsiderate often dangerous parking along the Duncreggan Road has been a bugbear for many over the years and is an issue which I’ve pushed to resolve.

“The area in the vicinity of Magee University is a direct route into the city centre and is extremely busy throughout the week.

“Both university staff and students regularly use the Duncreggan Road for parking. However, it is clear that parking is causing a great deal of disruption for residents, motorists and pedestrians alike.

“Residents have complained that some individuals parking in the area often block the entrance to their driveways, preventing them from leaving their homes.

“In addition, this is a long established residential area with a majority of elderly residents; health and safety concerns have been raised that the area is completely inaccessible for emergency services during the day.

“I’m pleased that steps are now being taken by the department to employ more traffic wardens to the area and that Magee are working to extend parking provision in the area.

"I have also asked Roads Service to consider implementing additional measures, including double yellow lines.”