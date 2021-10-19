McLaughlin welcomes new Prehen play park proposal

Prehen in Derry's Waterside area is to get a new play park.

It follows Derry City and Strabane District Council recommending the new facility be developed in the area.

The proposal is contained in council's Draft Play Plan following consultations with the public.

The news has been welcomed by Foyle SDLP MLA, Sinead McLaughlin, who said many families in the area would welcome 'this positive step' towards proper play park provision.

She added: "Over the past year, I have engaged with residents in Prehen regarding the lack of play park provision in the area.

“Play parks are very important for children, helping them to learn, develop, socialise and thrive. But there are problems with access to local properly facilitated play areas across much of the city and district.

"Over the past two years we have all experienced how important it is to get outside and connect with nature so now more than ever we need to continue to support this positive mind set for our children."

Ms McLaughlin said she hoped residents would read the recommendations and comment on them.