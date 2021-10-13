Police issue appeal for missing Belfast man

Police are asking the public for help in locating Roy William McKee.
Roy was last seen on Monday, October 11th around 08.30am on Finaghy Road South, Belfast.
His family are concerned and believe he may have possibly travelled to Derry.
Roy is described as wearing a navy jumper, dark blue shirt and light brown shorts.
Anyone who may have any information about Roy's whereabouts, or which could assist with enquiries is asked to contact Police on 101 quoting serial reference 1398 of 11/10/21.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.