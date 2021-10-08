Search

08/10/2021

Well wishes for Derry disability champion upon retirement

Well wishes for Derry disability champion upon retirement

Colm Cusack cutting the cake to celebrate his retirement from Destined. Included are staff who organised the retirement lunch.

Reporter:

Paddy Leonard

Derry disablity centre Destined hosted a celebration event yesterday to wish one of its founding members well on his retirement.

Colm Cusack, a founding member of Destined and until recently the service's Secretary and a member on its Board of Directors. He was also the Centre Manager when the group was based in Great James Street and was responsible for everything from a tea bag to toilet roll.

He has been described as the face of Destined for visitors calling to the centre who would often receive a complimentary cup of tea.

Colm headed up the older peoples group and organised many activities such as visits to the Bowling Alley, the Millennium Forum and Playhouse, restaurants and bars throughout the city. He was involved every year in the preparations for the St Patrick's Day and Halloween parades.

Colm was also instrumental in setting up the Friendship Club and supported the older members to undertake training to learn how to use mobile phones, how to text and email, and how to access the internet to reduce their levels of isolation.

Colm Cusack celebrates his retirement clients and staff at Destined. PHOTOS: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics

The new North West Learning Disability Centre was named the Cusack Centre in recognition of all the work that Colm has contributed to the learning disability community in the city.

Speaking at the presentation, Destined's Dermot O’Hara said: “Colm has been a mainstay of the group since it started. He was the first person you met in the morning and always had a joke or laugh to share with everyone.

“He will be missed in the coming future but we want him to know that he will always be welcome to call into Destined. I want to wish him well for the future and hope that he has a healthy and good retirement.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media