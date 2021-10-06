Blood donation sessions get underway today at the Guildhall in Derry

Blood donation sessions begin today in Derry's Guildhall.
The sessions will be held today, Wednesday, 6 October, and Thursday, 7 October.
Each day, people will be able to donate blood from 12.30pm to 4.00pm and from 5.00pm to 7.30pm.
Anyone who would like to donate blood at any of the sessions must make an appointment in advance.
To book, contact 08085 534 653 between the hours of 10.00am and 4.30pm.
Strict social distancing measures will be in place in the Guildhall during this week's sessions and people are urged to follow the guidelines in place.
#GiveBloodSaveLives
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.