Derry families urged to transform their trolleys to cut down on sugar and fat

Derry families are being urged to transform their shopping trolleys to cut down on high levels of added sugar and saturated fat in their diet as obesity levels continue to rise.

safefood has partnered with the Old Library Trust Healthy Living Centre and Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum to launch its hugely successful ‘Transform Your Trolley’ programme to support families in Derry to improve their shopping trolleys by replacing fatty and sugary foods with healthy, balanced meals.

Almost two-thirds of adults (62%) and over a quarter of children (27%) are now categorised as overweight or obese* with people consuming too much saturated fat and added sugar, and not enough fruit, vegetables, oily fish or fibre, compared with government recommendations**.

The ‘Transform Your Trolley’ programme will see 18 Healthy Living Centres across Northern Ireland deliver community support programmes and online events working alongside the local Health & Social Care Trusts.

From reshaping existing shopping habits, to providing new ideas to help meal planning and shopping lists, how to cook basic nutritious meals, and making use of leftovers, the programme will encourage participants to make small, practical changes aimed at positively influencing their eating habits.

Joana da Silva, Chief Specialist in Nutrition at safefood said: “We are delighted to once again team up with the Healthy Living Centre Alliance to bring back the ‘Transform Your Trolley’ programme, an initiative that is positively influencing the lives of families across communities in Northern Ireland.

“We had phenomenal results from last year’s inaugural campaign with 98% of our participants saying the programme will permanently change the way their family eat in the future.

“The programme offers up tips and advice on how making small changes to the way you shop can support a healthier lifestyle for our households.

“We know how challenging it is to organise our weekly shop and to cook a balanced diet but our 12-step guide to meal planning and food shopping make that easier.”

The ‘Transform Your Trolley’ programme is delivered in partnership with the Healthy Living Centre Alliance, an active network of community-led health improvement organisations based in rural and urban areas across Northern Ireland.

'Delighted'

Tony Doherty, Regional Coordinator at the Healthy Living Centre Alliance said: “Transform Your Trolley is set to work with a much larger range of families as we expand the number of Healthy Living Centres involved in 2021.

“We are delighted to welcome onboard additional Healthy Living Centres joining the initiative for the first time, local organisations that will expand this programme’s reach, strengthening the message that small steps in the way families shop and eat can really make a difference to their health.

“These community-led projects will help increase knowledge around meal planning, facilitate healthier food shopping and enhance basic cooking skills that will help people make practical changes towards a healthier diet for the long-term.”

For more information on safefood’s ‘Transform Your Trolley’ campaign visit: www.safefood.net/transform