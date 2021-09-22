Sadness as body of missing Derry man Emmette Dillon recovered

The twin brother of Derry man Emmette Dillon has thanked all those who supported the family during the time he was missing.

The body of Emmette was recovered from Lough Foyle by Foyle Search and Rescue this morning.

In a post on social media, his brother, Ryan, thanked all those who supported the family.

He said: “Foyle Search and Rescue recovered Emmette today and we will finally be able to lay him to rest.

“It's impossible to name everyone but the outpouring of support has been unbelievable.

“ I am forever thankful to you all and to all the organisations and groups who have supported us. All friends family and work colleagues who have given their time to support us.

“Emmette was my twin and we had an unbreakable bond. This is how I want him to be remembered .”