Two men arrested in Derry in Lyra McKee murder probe

Lyra McKee shot dead in Derry in April 2019.
PSNI detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee on 18 April 2019 in Derry have arrested two men.
The men, aged 24 and 29, were arrested in the city this morning under the Terrorism Act and have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station where they will be interviewed later.
Three men have already been charged with 29-year-old's murder and another two men have been charged with rioting and associated offences on the night she was shot dead by a New IRA gunman.
