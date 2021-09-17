Search

Derry shoppers urged to 'spend local and support local'

£100 voucher scheme set to open later this month

Derry shoppers urged to 'spend local and support local'

Derry shoppers are being urged to 'spend local and support local'

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Derry people have been called on to use their £100 shopping vouchers to be issued via the High Street Scheme to 'spend local and support local.'

The call comes from the chief executive of the local Chamber of Commerce, Paul Clancy, who was speaking after confirmation that the application portal for the scheme would open on September 27 and run to October 25.

Under the scheme, anyone aged 18 and over will be eligible for the £100 pre-paid card by applying on the NI Direct website.

Commenting on the confirmation of the start date, Mr Clancy said: “It’s positive to see dates confirmed for the roll-out of the High Street Scheme.

“This is an important and substantial scheme which will, hopefully, kickstart our retail businesses and breathe life back into our high streets and city centres.

“We would encourage all those eligible to receive a £100 voucher to apply as soon as possible and, where they can, spend local and support local.

“Our local retailers and traders have been among the worst hit during the pandemic and this scheme will go a long way to helping them get back on their feet.”

The Department for the Economy said a phone line would be available for those unable to apply online.

People will also be able to register to complete an application on behalf of a 'limited number' of other people.

Foyle SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan had expressed concern older and vulnerable people without internet access 'could end up missing out.'.
He said as some older people may not use computers, or have relatives and friends able to help them, there was a risk of 'potential exclusion of vast swathes of that cohort' from the scheme.
Mr Durkan called on Minister of Communities, Deirdre Hargey, to automatically issue the vouchers to pensioners, whose details are already held by the Department for Communities.

