Book of condolence to be opened for Pat Hume

A book of condolence will be opened today by the Mayor of Derry and Strabane in memory of Pat Hume, so the people of the city to which she devoted her life can pay tribute.

Alderman Graham Warke will open the book at 1.00pm in the Guildhall and, speaking ahead of the opening, took the opportunity to acknowledge the huge contribution Pat made to the peace process, working alongside her late husband, SDLP leader and Nobel Laureate John Hume.

He said: "I wanted to open this book of condolence today to offer the people the chance to pay their respects and say thank you to a remarkable and courageous woman who was unfailing in her service to the people of this city and right across Northern Ireland and beyond.”

"The tributes that have been pouring in from across the globe, from all spectrums of life, are testament to the contribution Pat Hume made in her own right to achieving peace and reconciliation, and the many lives she touched with her kindness and courage.

"I want to extend my own personal condolences to the Hume family today – they have given much over the years and to lose both John and Pat in such a short space of time is particularly heart-breaking. However, it must be some comfort to know that Pat's legacy will live on in the people of this city, and in the ongoing work of the John and Pat Hume Foundation.

"I think I speak on behalf of everyone when I say thank you Pat for your compassion, grace and commitment, and the life you devoted not just to your husband and your family but to all who needed a helping hand or a listening ear."

The book of condolence will be available to sign in the Main Hall in the Guildhall, where strict Covid safety measures are now in place.

An online book is also available to sign at https://www.derrystrabane.com/Subsites/Mayor/Mayors-Book-of-Condolences