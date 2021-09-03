Families of loved ones lost to suicide publish booklet of 'immense love'

Verses of fond reflection, immense love and indescribable grief have been penned and compiled into one booklet by families bereaved suicide in Derry.



The booklet, suitably named, ‘Our Loved Ones,’ was developed by the North West Bereaved by Suicide Group, in association with the Western Health and Social Care Trust and was launched tat the Foyle Search and Rescue headquarters by the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke and group members.



'Our Loved Ones' is a sensitive and thoughtful collection of stories and poems, offering windows on the experiences of families bereaved by suicide.



Jennifer Jordon, acting suicide liaison officer for the Western Trust, said: “Families who experience suicide often struggle with the bereavement and trauma of losing a loved one.



“The North West Bereaved by Suicide Support Group are an established network of people who are a source of support to one another sharing their experiences of their journey with losing someone to suicide.



“As writing stories and poems is a therapeutic way to express your thoughts and feelings, it was decided to develop a booklet.

“This book will also help others who are new to coping with suicide or who has been affected by it in the past and could not find the avenue to express their own thoughts and words.



‘On behalf of the North West Bereaved by Suicide Group, I would like to thank the designer Michael Robertson, the publisher Print Chameleon for helping us with completing the book and Foyle Search and Rescue for their continuing support.”



‘Our Loved Ones’ is now available and you can contact Jennifer Jordan if you would like to receive a copy, email Jennifer.Jordon@western trust.hscni.net.

If you have been affected by suicide and would like to find out about support available to you, contact 028 7132 0138 or 07385414442