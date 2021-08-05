DUP MP Gregory Campbell has positive discussion with members of North West Migrants Forum

DUP MP Gregory Campbell met with members of North West Migrants Forum today where he heard about the need to advance the human rights of minority groups living in Derry

An invitation was extended to Mr Campbell in February after he said an edition of Songs of Praise was ‘the BBC at its BLM (Black Lives Matter) worst’.

He believed an all-black panel of singers and judges on a Gospel Singer of the Year competition showed a lack of diversity.

A number of anti-racism and ethnic minority organisations, including NWMF, called on him to apologise.

Others pointed out that over the years television programmes have often had all-white hosts and guests.

Mr Campbell refused to apologise and said he opposes racism in all its forms.

Since then, the DUP MP has joined NWMF for an online discussion but he also wanted to visit the centre in person.

Speaking after today’s meeting, NWMF founder and SDLP Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr said they had a ‘good discussion’.

Issues were raised such as the delay in publication of the Refugee Integration Strategy, ethnic monitoring and a lack of resources to advance racial equality in NI.

She added: “We discussed the many issues that impacts on minoritized people in N. Ireland, The Executive Office inaction in advancing racial equality and the important role he can play to ensure that minority ethnic people can access equality of opportunities in NI as well live peacefully.

“I presented him with our 100 Stories of Intercultural Dialogue Book with stories of people who have come to live in Derry and its surroundings and information leaflets with details of all NWMF campaigns.

“He committed to help by raising awareness and supporting our course. I plan to continue engaging with him and we look forward to Gregory being an advocate for racial equality.”

During his visit, the East Derry MP met service users who spoke of NWMF's work and the support it offers them.

Established in 2012, the NWMF was founded with the fundamental goal of supporting, advising and caring for members of black and minority ethnic (BME) communities living mainly, but not exclusively, in the north-west region of Northern Ireland.

It serves approximately 2000 migrants in the city and district.