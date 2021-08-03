Search our Archive

Police arrest woman in connection with Katie Simpson murder investigation

Police arrest woman in connection with Katie Simpson murder investigation

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of 21-year-old Katie Simpson have arrested a 20-year-old woman in England today.

She will be conveyed to Northern Ireland for questioning.

Detective Inspector Mark Gibson said: “We continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the murder of 21 year old Katie who died at Altnagelvin Hospital on 9 August 2020,  following an incident at an address in Gortnessy Meadows, Derry/Londonderry on 3 August 2020. 

“I am asking you today, if you have any information that could assist us with our investigation, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, please contact police.  Your information could be that vital piece we need to bring those responsible for Katie’s death to justice.

“Katie deserves justice.  Katie’s family deserve justice. 

“If you have any information please contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 306 03/08/20, or or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”

 

