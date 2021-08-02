Ten Covid patients admitted to Altnagelvin Hospital over weekend

Ten people have been admitted to Altnagelvin Hospital over the weekend with a Covid-19 diagnosis, it has emerged.

According to Department of Health (DoH) data, four of those individuals are aged between 20-39.

At present, 61 per cent of 18-29 year olds are vaccinated while 71 per cent of 30-39 years are vaccinated. They are the age ranges where the highest percentages remain unvaccinated.

The Trust is targeting people in those categories through mobile clinics - including one at a music event in Ebrington over the weekend - and by way of social media campaigns.

Out of the other patients, one was aged 40-49, two 50-59, two 60-69 and one 70-79.

Across Northern Ireland five more deaths have been recorded and 872 new cases in the past 24 hours.

In Derry and Strabane, 85 new cases were reported bringing the seven day total to 788.

Altnagelvin Hospital currently has 40 Covid inpatients, six of whom are in intensive care.

Ten ICU beds are now occupied at the Derry hospital in total. Altnagelvin is operating 8.5 per cent over capacity.

There are Covid outbreaks in 97 care homes throughout Northern Ireland.

An outbreak relates to two or more cases in a care home facility including residents and staff, meaning at least 194 residents/staff have Covid at present.

According to the DoH Covid dashboard, there are under 10 outbreaks in the Western Trust area, down from 13 which were confirmed at a Western Trust meeting last Thursday.

At that meeting Dr Bob Brown, Executive Director of Nursing/Primary Care and Older People's services, said over 90 per cent of care home residents have had jabs.

He also explained that over 80 per cent of care home staff have received jabs, up from a figure of around 70 per cent back in February.

Dr Brown added: “That’s best in the region and we will look very carefully at the impact of that on outbreaks and we will look forward to a booster programme in the Autumn.”

The Trust has activated its Community Covid-19 response plan following the rapid increase in community transmission, COVID-19 outbreaks and resulting admissions to hospital.

“Our nursing, social care, therapy and domiciliary care teams continue to respond proactively to the needs of people in their own homes as well as care homes, working closely with GPs and ambulance service," Dr Brown explained.

“Given the pressure on hospital services, we have appealed to the public to help us ensure as many hospital beds as possible are available in a timely way, through ensuring local people being discharged are transported home by a family member as soon as this has been arranged."