A newly erected wooden bench and flower boxes in front of the historic Free Derry Corner have been removed overnight.

The seat appeared last week in front of one of the city's most famous landmarks.

Visitors made use of it during the good weather to get their photos taken.

However, overnight the new embellishment was discarded and a message of disapproval written on the wall.

It reads: "THIS WALL IS FOR THE PEOPLE!!!

"WE WON'T BE SILENCED!!!"

One of the last messages to appear on the wall was a sharp response to the Public Prosecution Service decision to halt prosecutions against two British soldiers accused of murder in 1972.

It's unclear who decided or the reasons for installing a bench at the site.

Free Derry Corner has been a symbol of protest and resistance since January 5, 1969.

On that date veteran civil rights activist, Eamonn McCann, came up with the slogan 'You are now entering Free Derry' which Liam Hillen painted on the gable wall of 33 Lecky Road.

The slogan was adapted from a similar one used by students involved in the Free Speech Movement at the University of California in Berkeley.

The area in front of the wall became known as Free Derry Corner by locals.

The surrounding streets were the scene of the Battle of the Bogside in 1969 and Bloody Sunday in 1972.

Houses on Lecky Road and Fahan Street were subsequently demolished, but the wall was retained.

It has been repainted at frequent intervals and it is used throughout the year to highlight charitable events and to express political liberty.

The wall has long been seen as belonging to all the people of Derry.