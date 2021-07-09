Visiting 'paused' at Derry hospitals amid surge in Covid-19 admissions

Visiting has been paused at hospitals in Derry following a surge in Covid-19 cases and admissions.

Taking to social media this evening, newly appointed Western Trust Chief Executive Neil Guckian, said that due to a 'significant increase' in Covid-19 transmission in local communities and a subsequent 'sharp rise' in hospitalisations in recent days, a decision has been taken to 'temporarily pause' visiting to Altnagelvin and Waterside Hospitals.

This pause on visiting arrangements will be implemented from 12 midnight on Friday July 9 for a period of one week initially and will be subject to daily monitoring and review.

Western Trust Chief Executive, Neil Guckian, commented: “We have seen a significant recent spike in Covid-19 transmissions and this is particularly prevalent in the North West where it is currently the highest rate in the region, with the Derry and Strabane Council area having reached 372.1 per 100k today.

“Additionally, in recent days, we have experienced a number of visitors to our Altnagelvin Hospital who have since confirmed through track and trace that they are Covid-19 positive.

"This is a serious concern and with the sharp rise in patient admissions to our hospital, the impact this has both in terms of staffing and bed capacity in the hospital and with the increase in Community transmissions, we have had to make the decision to temporarily pause visiting to our Altnagelvin and Waterside hospitals.”

“This rise in transmission and admissions is also coming at a time when the Trust continues to deal with the additional pressures faced in our Emergency Departments.

"I understand that this may be very disappointing for the local community. However the safety of our patients and staff will always be our first priority.”

Visiting to Altnagelvin and Waterside hospitals in exceptional circumstances, such as end of life care, will continue to be possible and in each instance will be subject to local risk assessment.

Please contact the local ward manager where relevant.

At this stage there will be no change to visiting arrangements in the Western Trust's Fermanagh and Omagh hospitals.

VACCINE PROGRAMME

The Trust said all of this continues to highlight the massive importance of its Vaccination Programme.

“This week our Vaccination programme Team reached the milestone of delivering 200,000 Vaccine doses. This is a massive achievement and I thank everyone across our teams who have been, and continue to be, involved in this.”

“We must continue to push forward with this and in order to further facilitate everyone to receive the vaccine we have now made our Mass Vaccination Centres all walk-in facilities in addition to booking your vaccine there. We are also now rolling out Mobile Vaccine Walk-In Clinics and I would urge everyone, and in particular those aged 18-29, to come forward now to get your vaccine.”

Information on how to access getting the vaccine at any of our centres and also at the Mobile Vaccine Walk-In Clinics is available on the Trust website and the link is below.

Neil continued: “In light of this information I would ask the public to continue to be vigilant in getting on top of this and adhering to all the Covid-19 guidelines currently in place such as social distancing, wearing of face masks and hand sanitising.

Thank you and please continue to work together to stay safe over the bank holiday weekend.”

To find out about how you can get your vaccine at any of the Mass Vaccination Centres or Mobile walk-in clinics, you can visit the Western Trust Vaccination Info page: bit.ly/WTCOVID19Vaccination

If you are planning to attend one of its Hospitals, facilities or the Mass Vaccination Centres, please do not do so if you:

Are currently unwell with a high temperature or fever

Have had a first positive test for COVID-19 in the last 28 Days

You have been advised to self-isolate

Had any vaccine (including flu) in the last 7 days.

Anyone attending any Western Trust Facility or to the Mass Vaccination Centres, or mobile walk in clinics, is reminded to wear a face covering (unless exempt for medical reasons) and adhere to social distancing rules.