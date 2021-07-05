PSNI working to rescind Black Lives Matter fines issued to protesters in Derry

The PSNI has confirmed that it is working with the Department of Justice and court’s service to revoke fines that were issued to Black Lives Matter protesters in Derry.

On July 1, Patrick Corrigan of Amnesty NI, said Chief Constable Simon Byrne told the Policing Board that he was now working with the Department of Justice to rescind fines that were issued to Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters on June 6, 2020.

It comes after last month’s Public Prosecution Service (PPS) announcement that three people would not be prosecuted for taking part in the BLM protest at the Guildhall on the same date.

An anti-racist protest was organised in direct response to the murder of black American man George Floyd on May 25, 2020.

On the day local police officers in Derry issued 57 fines for breaches of the Coronavirus Health Protection Regulations.

When asked if the fines will be dropped and any criminal records wiped clean in relation to last year’s BLM protests, a police spokesperson said: “Engagement is ongoing with the Department of Justice and the Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunal Service.

“We are hopeful that a way forward can be found in these unique and very particular circumstances to address the issue.”

Founder of North West Migrant’s Forum and SDLP Councillor for the Foyleside area, Lilian Seenoi Barr, was one of three individuals from Derry threatened with prosecution.

After hearing that fines could be withdrawn, she expressed relief but said financial penalties should never have been issued in the first place.

She said: “It’s a relief to hear that the fines will be rescinded. However, from the beginning we knew these fines were unjust and those fined should never have been placed in this position.

“Although we have been vindicated it is only thanks to the action of individual campaigners and human rights organisations that we have reached where we are today.

“It should not have taken two independent reports and a judicial review to be launched for the PSNI to backtrack on their mistake.”

People Before Profit Councillor, Shaun Harkin, was another of those threatened with prosecution.

He welcomed reports that fines will be dropped and records expunged.

“This has taken far too long and should be actioned immediately.

“Justice Minister Naomi Long claimed the racist PSNI crackdown on June 6 was 'proportionate' and went on to claim she could do nothing about the fines and prosecutions issued to organisers and protesters.

“The Minister claims to oppose racism and support civil rights but her intransigence in the face of multiple investigations that found clear evidence of discrimination and human rights violations delayed action on the fines.

“We commend everyone who has persisted with the demand that the fines and criminalisation of the now vindicated BLM protests be dropped and ended.

“The political establishment is doing now what it said could not be done because of people power.”