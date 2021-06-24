Karol Kelly murder accused granted bail despite police objections

One of the men charged with the murder of Karol Kelly in Derry over three years ago has been granted bail at the city's Magistrate’s Court.

Father-of-five, Karol Kelly (35), was stabbed to death after an assault at a house party in the Rosemount area on March 4, 2018.

Gary Anderson, 24, whose address cannot be published for legal reasons, has been charged with murder along with his brother Sean Anderson.

Gary Anderson appeared in court on June 21 for a breach of bail conditions, namely that which prohibited him from consuming alcohol.

The defendant is currently on ‘very stringent’ Crown Court bail conditions including a curfew and electronic tag.

Police attended his bail address at 11.45am on Saturday morning.

They found that Sean Anderson was not in breach but Gary Anderson blew a reading of 34mg per 100ml of breath.

Objecting to bail an officer said he would struggle to think of any conditions that would prevent the accused from breaching again.

He did however suggest a cash surety and moving Anderson to an address away from his brother.

The court heard Anderson has no previous convictions and this was his first breach of bail.

A defence solicitor said his client had a few beers and when police arrived he was in bed sleeping.

He submitted that Anderson is aware he shouldn’t have drank alcohol but ‘things were getting on top of him’.

The 24-year-old doesn’t know why people made an anonymous allegation against him and his brother, the defence solicitor submitted.

He added that when granted Crown Court bail the presiding judge decided that a cash surety would be inappropriate because of Anderson’s personal circumstances and those of his family.

The court was told that the case is not likely to be dealt with until the latter half of next year with two accused making it more complicated.

Deputy District Judge McStay said the defendant should know ‘very well’ how difficult it was to secure bail.

“Be in no doubt that the court takes these matters very seriously.”

Judge McStay decided the re-admit Anderson on the same bail terms.

The accused will appear at a Crown Court sitting on September 10.