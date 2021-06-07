Derry council gives assurances City Deal money will reach most deprived

Derry council has provided assurances that City Deal funds will reach and benefit people living in the most deprived areas of the city.

It has been over two years since the British government announced a £105m City Deal/Inclusive Future Fund package for Derry and Strabane.

The NI government matched funding raising the total to £210m.

Key projects include those at Ulster University (UU), a Derry North Atlantic (DNA) museum at Ebrington, Walled City Tourism project and riverfront regeneration.

However, the objective of the Inclusive Future Fund in particular is to support local young people by providing jobs and skills opportunities.

It is also aimed at tackling the causes and consequences of long-term social deprivation.

Specific to the Inclusive Future Fund are Ulster University's Graduate Entry Medical School (GEMS) and the Personalised Medicine Centre of Excellence (T-HRIVE), which will together receive £45m from the Inclusive Future Fund pot.

Strabane town centre regeneration will be allocated £10m from the Inclusive Future Fund.

Derry and Strabane features in five of the top ten most deprived areas in the county, those include parts of Creggan and The Diamond area.

Questions have been raised about whether City Deal projects will reach the most deprived in the city.

In answer to those questions, the council insists that it will work with government ‘to enable social, economic and environmental wellbeing in the implementation of the City Deal and Inclusive Future Fund Investment Plan.’

A spokesperson said: “This will include the use of social value criteria in the award of contracts required to deliver the transformational projects.

“The investment will be implemented in accordance with the council’s strategy Green Transformation of the City and Region, by assisting the transition towards a smart, low carbon, sustainable and inclusive economy. “

She added: “The investment will be channelled through circular, zero-waste and resource-efficient initiatives and sustainable transport systems and climate change mitigations, such as flood and infrastructure protection will be in built into capital and infrastructural developments where possible.

“The region’s precious natural heritage and biodiversity will be protected, restored and enhanced.

Building on a community wealth building approach, partners will ensure that there is socially inclusive growth in the local economy and local people from all sections of the community have the opportunity to benefit and prosper.”

APPRENTICESHIPS

Following Heads of Terms, all projects will now progress to detailed outline business case preparation.

As projects progress through Outline Business Case, the skills and employability interventions that will deliver the greatest impacts will be supported.

A spokesperson explained that within this ‘catalyst programme’ partners want to complement existing initiatives.

“Indicative actions could include for example, an Apprenticeship and Skills Hub, Intermediate Labour Market Programmes, interventions to support young people and those who are economically inactive as well as digital skills and re-skilling and up-skilling initiatives.

“These interventions are crucial to support local job creation opportunities, reduce unemployment and improve wellbeing outcomes,” she added.

In terms of safeguards that are in place to ensure investments are targeting all of those entitled to support in deprived areas, a spokesperson said: “The key governance structures committed to within the Heads of Terms represent all stakeholders and partners within the public, private and community/voluntary/social enterprise sectors.

“Oversight of adherence to meeting the commitments made within the City Deal/IFF to target those most marginalised within society and ensure inclusivity is at the core of the City Deal/IFF and will reside with this group who will comprise representatives from across all sectors, geographies and demographies.

“It is this group that will ensure that all of the commitments made in the Heads of Terms are adhered to fully.”