Council launches 'fact-finding mission' into 'political interference' in community sector

Derry City and Strabane District Council has initiated a ‘fact-finding mission' to determine whether there was political interference in the use of Covid-19 funding in the city.

The local council received over £1.6m in Covid funding during the pandemic.

Money was used to support people who were experiencing financial hardship during the pandemic including those experiencing food and fuel poverty.

People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin has alleged that there was ‘possible political interference’ in the council’s Covid Community Response.

The Derry News has seen correspondence from senior council officials which states that a paper is being developed for presentation to the Health and Communities committee as soon as possible.

An internal audit is currently being collated which will be informed by ‘various allegations and concerns’ raised to date.

The local council has embarked on a ‘fact-finding mission’ and its Human Resources team is ‘liaising with relevant employees in relation to staff concerns’.

Local councillors will this week ask Derry and Strabane council to investigate these matters.

Aontú Councillor Emmet Doyle will table a motion asking the council to look at a range of interventions put in place to support communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He will propose that the council evaluates the effectiveness, governance and impact of all interventions.

And has called for a ‘root and branch’ investigation.

Meanwhile, People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin has said the council is aware of public concern about reports of ‘widespread nepotism, poor governance and recruitment procedures’ in the community sector in the city.

He has questioned the ‘impartiality’ of the sector and asked for an independent audit of governance and recruitment procedures in all community groups that are in receipt of council funding over the past five years.