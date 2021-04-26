Man rescued from the River Foyle this afternoon

A man has been transferred to hospital after being rescued from the River Foyle earlier this afternoon.

Emergency services were on the scene near Sainsbury's on the Strand Road.

The PSNI confirmed that it received a report that a man had entered the water 'close to the Strand Road area'.

The man was taken to hospital following the incident.

Confirming those details, a Foyle Search and Rescue said that at 1:24pm today its Emergency Response Team were tasked by the Police Service of Northern Ireland to reports a person had entered the water.

"A Jet ski was deployed, locating the person and securing them until FSR Boat and crew rescued the person. The person was assessed by FSR Emergency First Responders and transferred to a NIAS Ambulance and onward to Hospital.

"Foyle Search & Rescue would like to acknowledge the member of the public who activated a lifebuoy. Also to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who gave assistance the PSNI and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"Lastly appreciation to all FSR volunteers & staff involved in todays successful rescue operation."