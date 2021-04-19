Derry man ‘implicates’ mother in alleged drug offences

A Derry man charged with drug offences has implied that his mother attempted to have a kilogram of cannabis delivered to their home address.

The accused was granted anonymity at Derry Magistrate’s Court today.

A police officer informed the court that there is no specific threat against the defendant but he was granted anonymity because people charged with similar offences have been attacked in the city.

He is charged with ten drug-related offences including possession of Class A drug cocaine, Class B drug cannabis and Class C drug diazepam.

The defendant is also charged with being concerned in the supply of the same drugs, attempted possession of Class B drug cannabis and obstructing police.

Alleged offences were committed between November 2, 2020 and April 16, 2021.

The court heard that Royal Mail intercepted a parcel containing 1kg of cannabis being sent from England to an address in Derry with a ‘maximum street value of £20k’.

The local address was that of the defendant and his mother.

A police officer confirmed that the defendant’s name was not on the package.

He added that messages found on mobile telephones that were seized by police connected the accused to the supply of cocaine and cannabis.

Police were on patrol in the Carnhill area, the court was told, when the defendant spotted them and proceeded to ‘remove a set of scales and stamped on them’.

The accused was subsequently arrested. His mobile phones were seized which police allege contain incriminating material linked to drugs supply.

He was street bailed but failed to attend the police station as agreed on April 13.

On April 16 police observed him in the Bogside area where he was speaking on a mobile phone. He fled the scene and tried to discard the device but it was found, according to a PSNI officer.

Later the same day, the court heard, police seen the defendant standing in the same place with another mobile phone and he attempted to flee but was caught.

A police officer said yellow tablets were seized along with two other mobile phones and three small bags containing white powder.

Further data which ‘implicates’ the defendant in drugs supply was discovered on the phones, he added.

During police interview the accused said he is addicted to substances and referred to himself as a small-scale dealer with five regular customers.

He also admitted ‘dealing cocaine for two years’ adding that cannabis was more recent and he is only concerned in the supply of diazepam and Class C drugs from ‘time to time’.

When questioned about attempts to evade police the alleged offender said he didn’t know why the PSNI was after him and he ‘tripped and dropped his mobile phone’.

Officers also quizzed him about the intercepted cannabis to which he responded: “You’ll have to ask my mother as it’s nothing to do with me.”

The court was told that the accused has four convictions for drug use and supply.

Objecting to bail, a police officer said the defendant made admissions, attempted to evade police and there is a risk of interference with the course of justice.

While at Strand Road Police Station the defendant also had to be transferred to hospital due to his deteriorating physical health which was attributed to consumption of diazepam and cocaine.

Police therefore concluded that he is ‘a danger to himself and others’.

Other packages in transit to the address will be intercepted, the officer added.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said his client gave police a PIN for one mobile phone but couldn’t remember the access code for another.

He pointed to the fact that the defendant made admissions to small-scale dealing in order to fund his habit and added that he has ‘no trappings of wealth whatsoever’.

Efforts are being made by the defendant, Mr MacDermott said, to seek treatment for his addiction.

Deputy District Judge O’Hare said the defendant’s mother’s address was not suitable given that ‘he is implying that the drugs belonged to her’.

He added that she may not know drugs are being sent there or someone could be sending them to the address to ‘implicate the defendant’.

The judge decided to grant the defendant his own bail of £500 with a £500 surety.

Conditions will include an electronic tag, curfew of 8pm-8am, a prohibition on owning a mobile phone or SIM card and an order to sign at Strand Road Police Station three times per week.

The case has been listed for an update on May 13.