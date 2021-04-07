Motorists advised to avoid Clooney Road area following multiple vehicle collision

Motorists have been advised to avoid the Clooney Road area of the city as officers deal with a multiple vehicle road traffic collision.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "We are currently dealing with a multiple vehicle road traffic collision on the Clooney Road. As a result, the country bound lane of the Clooney Road is closed between Caw Roundabout and Judges Road.

"Please avoid this area if possible and seek an alternative route."