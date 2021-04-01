Residents 'living in fear' as a result of disturbances in Tullyally this week

A local councillor has said that residents are 'living in fear' following disturbances in the Tullyally area this week.

Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher has called on unionist public representatives and community leaders and the PSNI to step up the mark to stop the trouble.

Councillor Jackson said: “This is a very worrying situation that has been escalating all week and, contrary to recent media reports this situation does not involve the young people from Currynierin.

“For three nights in a row there have been incidents in the Tullyally area, where petrol bombs have been thrown, burning barricades placed across the main roads and attempts by some to enter Currynierin with iron bars.

"I have also been made aware of a serious incident when a number of men in a car gave chase to a young lad in the vicinity of St Mary's Chapel on the Ardmore Road.

“I would like to praise local youth workers in Currynierin for their efforts in trying to prevent this situation escalating and young people for showing restraint in the face of blatant provocation.

“The people of this area just want to live in peace and quiet particularly in the mist of the current Covid pandemic."