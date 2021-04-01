Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Residents 'living in fear' as a result of disturbances in Tullyally this week

Councillor asks for more to be done to stop the trouble

Christopher Jackson 20pic (1)

Councillor Christopher Jackson

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A local councillor has said that residents are 'living in fear' following disturbances in the Tullyally area this week.

Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher has called on unionist public representatives and community leaders and the PSNI to step up the mark to stop the trouble.

Councillor Jackson said: “This is a very worrying situation that has been escalating all week and, contrary to recent media reports this situation does not involve the young people from Currynierin.

“For three nights in a row there have been incidents in the Tullyally area, where petrol bombs have been thrown, burning barricades placed across the main roads and attempts by some to enter Currynierin with iron bars.

"I have also been made aware of a serious incident when a number of men in a car gave chase to a young lad in the vicinity of St Mary's Chapel on the Ardmore Road.

“I would like to praise local youth workers in Currynierin for their efforts in trying to prevent this situation escalating and young people for showing restraint in the face of blatant provocation.

“The people of this area just want to live in peace and quiet particularly in the mist of the current Covid pandemic." 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie