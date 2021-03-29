Derry PSNI: ‘Drug gangs only concern is making money’

Police in Derry have spoken about the ‘devastation’ caused by criminal gangs in the city whose sole aim is financial gain.

The court system in Derry is evidence of the scale of the drug problem facing the city with new cases of a drug related nature appearing on a daily basis.

In 2020 local police arrested 442 people on drug related offences and made 649 seizures of illegal drugs including cocaine, ecstasy and heroin.

There has also been ‘significant uplift’ amongst its Neighbourhood teams across the District.

Derry City and Strabane Superintendent Catherine Magee said drugs ‘ruin communities’ and usually it is the ‘most vulnerable’ in society who are affected.

As a result the PSNI has appointed an officer to the role of ‘Vulnerability Navigator’ to direct those experiencing an addiction or mental health crisis to the appropriate support services.

She explained: “The criminal gangs who supply the drugs have no regard for the devastation they cause– their only concern is making money.

“Drug addiction can affect anyone however it extremely concerning when young people are involved.

“In November of last year we took the step of dedicating an officer to the role of Vulnerability Navigator to screen calls and signpost individuals to appropriate support services.

“Addiction and substance misuse problems feature regularly.”

Superintendent Magee added: “We work closely with key community and statutory partners to identify emerging risks relating to substance misuse in the community allowing us to shape a collective response.

“This can be through outreach, education, harm reduction or prevention and allows us to reduce risk and support vulnerable people most at risk of harm from substance misuse.

“I would appeal to anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, about the supply of illegal drugs to contact us on the non-emergency number 101 or speak to your local Neighbourhood officer.

“If you are suffering from substance misuse and addiction please know that there is support available.”

