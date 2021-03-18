Soldier F hearing: Eamonn McCann says 'media gag negates any notion of press freedom’

Veteran Civil Rights activist Eamonn McCann has questioned the decision to ban journalists from reporting opening statements and witness testimony at the Soldier F hearing.

The Derry man was one of the organisers of the civil rights protest on January 30, 1972.

Committal proceedings against the British Paratrooper charged with murder and attempted murder on Bloody Sunday will resume this morning.

At the start of the hearing District Judge Ted Magill banned the press from reporting evidence for legal reasons.

Commenting on that order, Eamonn McCann says: "One of the oldest legal principles of all is that justice must not only be done but be seen to be done.

“But once again, this principle is being set aside when it comes to Bloody Sunday.

“At the start of the Preliminary Inquiry into the case against Soldier F, District Judge Ted Magill ruled that nothing in the prosecution or defence opening statements could be reported. Neither could any of the testimony to be given by witnesses.

“In other words, the Inquiry is to be held in secret. This is an insult to the dead and to the people of Derry.”

He continued: “Explaining the secrecy by reference to covid regulations won’t wash. There’s enough space in the court building in Derry to accommodate representatives of the families safely either in person or by electronic link to other parts of the building.

“Such ‘overflow’ arrangements for press and public are commonplace in courts.

"The conclusion must be that the authorities are still frightened of the truth about Bloody Sunday.

"Equally serious questions arise from the media gag on the proceedings. This negates any notion of press freedom. Why should journalists be stopped from doing their job and keeping the public informed of what is being done in their name? Where do the authorities get the right to act in this arrogant way?"