Derry group organising a series of events as part of Rare Disease Day

A Derry group is organising a series of events as part of Rare Disease Day.

Every year on February 28, Rare Disease Day takes place across the world to raise awareness about rare diseases.

This year local people from Derry are being offered an amazing programme of virtual events and activities organised by a local charity - the Northern Ireland Rare Disease Partnership (NIRDP).

The partnership was formed in 2012 and works to ensure no one is disadvantaged due to the rarity of their condition.

NIRDP estimate that one in 17 people in Northern Ireland affected by a rare condition.

All the events for Rare Disease Day will be held via Zoom.

On February 28, there will be a musical concert at 3pm.

The concert will be led by singer/songwriter Oonagh Clarke who is keen to raise awareness of rare conditions and the support that NIRDP offers.

There will be an opportunity for participants to have a discussion after the concert.

On March 3, there will be a Tai Chi class at 11am.

On March 12, there will be a Parents & Carers Information Session at 11am.

The events continue on March 26 there will be a Rare Disease Social Café at 11am.

On March 31, a Love to Move Exercise Class will be held at 3.30pm.

Edel Rogan, Community Activator with NIRDP, said: “The concept of the sessions is to offer people affected by a rare condition the chance to get together and form support connections whilst benefitting from some brilliant speakers and information.“

The NIRDP Foyle group meets monthly and will meet virtually on Thursday, February 25, at 3pm.

If you would like to join the group or find out more about the local activities with NIRDP contact Sandra Campbell, Foyle & NW Coordinator with NIRDP, at sandra@nirdp.org.uk.

For more information about the full programmes of events throughout 2021 or to book email info@nirdp.org.uk , telephone 0770 447 6929 or 0770 447 6930 or visit the organisation's website at www.nirdp.org.uk.