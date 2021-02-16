Woman charged with murder of pensioner in Derry refused bail after alcohol 'binge'

A judge has refused bail to a woman accused of the murder of a pensioner in Derry saying the risk that she will reoffend is ‘far too high’.

Rhona Gracey, 34, of Chobham Street in Belfast, is charged with robbing Daniel Guyler of £400 on July 23, 2018 and his murder on May 1, 2019.

The 75-year-old victim was found with serious injuries in the Termon Street area of Derry on July 23, 2018.

Mr Guyler never regained consciousness and later died in hospital on May 1, 2019.

Gracey is one of two defendants who were identified as suspects and after interview charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and robbery.

They were subsequently charged with murder when he passed away.

Gracey appeared at Derry Magistrate’s Court on February 15 accused of breaching her bail conditions by consuming alcohol.

A police officer said bottles of vodka and whiskey could be seen in police body worn camera footage.

When police arrived at her property she was ‘very abusive’.

She added that a male has made allegations that he was the subject of an assault and theft at Gracey’s property on Boxing Day, December 26.

A statement was only made available on February 5 because the investigating officer had been self-isolating.

The complainant claimed she was drinking and smoking drugs at the time.

The police officer said Gracey is a ‘violent offender’ with 53 convictions.

She said the 34-year-old was on license when the attack on Mr Guyler took place.

Objecting to bail the officer said she believed Gracey would reoffend.

A defence barrister said Gracey is on a Subutex program for opiate addiction and is regularly tested, which isn’t the profile of someone who is wantonly breaching bail but rather someone ‘doing her best’ to engage.

The officer disagreed saying the 34-year-old is ‘clearly still abusing alcohol and drugs’.

He asked about the background and credibility of the man who made accusations relating to Boxing Day.

The police officer said she hadn’t checked.

Defence counsel told the court Gracey has been on bail for seven or eight months without coming to the attention of police.

She resides away from the city, he said, and it is unlikely she will interfere with the police investigation.

The defence barrister suggested police could keep a ‘very close eye’ on her and she could be given a ‘one off chance’.

Deputy District Judge McStay said police cogently presented the risks posed by a ‘violent individual’ who has ‘engraved difficulties with addiction and substance abuse’.

He added that the breach was not someone having a few drinks but a ‘spirits binge’.

Refusing bail, Judge McStay deemed the risks ‘far too high’ and said there is a risk of ‘serious offences’.

The case was adjourned to a court sitting on March 4.