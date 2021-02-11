Man used ‘modified’ litter picker to steal from charity clothes bank in Derry

A man who admitted stealing from a charity clothes bank has been given a suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay compensation.

Michael McGonagle, 46, whose address was given as O’Gara Villas in Donegal, pleaded guilty to charges of theft and going equipped for theft on May 31, 2018.

On that date police officers were tasked to Sainsbury’s on the Strand Road where two males were using a ‘modified litter picker’ to steal from an Oxfam Ireland clothes bank.

When police arrived they observed the defendant in a van with clothes lying on the ground of the vehicle.

An adapted litter picker and crowbar were also in the van.

The court was told that initially McGonagle claimed he worked for Oxfam.

He was subsequently arrested.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers said she would have to take the defendant’s history into account and that the crime was theft from a charity.

‘On reflection’ she said it would be possible to deal with the offences by way of a suspended prison sentence.

“In relation to both offences he accepted responsibility,” she added.

Judge Ievers took account of the length of time that had lapsed and said she was handing him the sentence in the ‘hope and expectation’ that he wouldn’t engage in offences of dishonesty again.

The 46-year-old was handed a two months prison sentence suspended for twelve months.

The judge was ‘troubled’ by the fact a charity was involved and therefore ordered McGonagle to pay £100 in compensation – he has 26 weeks to do so.

He was warned that if he stays out of trouble he will not serve the time in prison but if he’s back in the next year, particularly for offences of dishonesty, he will get two months on top of any penalty at that time.