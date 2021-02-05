New mental health pathway planned as part of 'Phone First' service at Altnagelvin Hospital

Contact
A new mental health pathway is being planned as part of the 'Phone First' system at Altnagelvin Hospital's A&E Department.
The ‘Phone First’ telephone triage system commenced on January 25.
It is a 24/7 phone line through which patients will be referred on to their GP, a ‘minors unit’ for minor injuries, wounds, musculoskeletal injuries or fractures, the ED itself if necessary or on to the most appropriate service.
The purpose is to direct people to the right services while keeping the ED for emergencies, ensuring it runs more ‘efficiently and effectively’.
Speaking at Thursday’s Western Trust board meeting, Chief Executive Dr Anne Kilgallen said: “This is provided by Western Urgent Care who receive calls from across the Trust and direct people to self-care/pharmacy, ED, COVID centre or to a scheduled appointment in the ED for minor injury.
“An Oversight Group has been established for this new service which includes the Trust and GPs."
She added that the Trust is planning a Mental Health pathway and are exploring the potential to link to the Cardiology hub.
Meanwhile, the new modular build extension of Altnagelvin ED which was handed over to clinical staff before Christmas, became operational early in January for people attending.
The scheme which includes an ambulance handover area, will be fully complete by March.
The ‘Phone First’ number to ring is 0300 020 6000
The ‘Phone First’ text relay number is 0870 240 5152
