Christmas Market returns to Derry city centre tomorrow

Contact
Mayor Brian Tierney has invited the public to enjoy tomorrow's Christmas Market safely
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Brian Tierney, has asked the public to enjoy the Walled City Market safely when it returns to the city tomorrow.
The market will take place in Guildhall Square from 11am to 4pm, when the public will have the chance to support local traders and shop across a wide range of businesses and products.
There is also the option to purchase items from traders directly online.
Mayor Tierney said it was great to have the markets back, and that the main focus would be on the health and safety of both traders and shoppers.
"It's fantastic that we are able to facilitate the return of the Walled City Market which is an important event in supporting local traders in showcasing what they have to offer, particularly during this lead-up to Christmas.
"This is an outdoor, socially-distanced event, and it's extremely important that anyone browsing at the market tomorrow follows all the guidelines in place to protect themselves and others.
"We want to support local traders, but we can only do that if everyone works together to keep people safe."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.