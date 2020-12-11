Christmas Market returns to Derry city centre tomorrow

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Brian Tierney, has asked the public to enjoy the Walled City Market safely when it returns to the city tomorrow.

The market will take place in Gu​ildhall Square from 11am to 4pm, when the public will have the chance to support local traders and shop across a wide range of businesses and products.

There is also the option to purchase items from traders directly online.

Mayor Tierney said it was great to have the markets back, and that the main focus would be on the health and safety of both traders and shoppers.

"It's fantastic that we are able to facilitate the return of the Walled City Market which is an important event in supporting local traders in showcasing what they have to offer, particularly during this lead-up to Christmas.

"This is an outdoor, socially-distanced event, and it's extremely important that anyone browsing at the market tomorrow follows all the guidelines in place to protect themselves and others.

"We want to support local traders, but we can only do that if everyone works together to keep people safe."