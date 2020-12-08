Police search reservoir on Derry-Donegal border in connection with New IRA activities

Contact
The PSNI are seeking information on the whereabouts of two women.
The PSNI and An Garda Síochána have conducted searches on the Derry-Donegal border today in relation to New IRA activities.
A PSNI statement did not however indicate whether any items were recovered.
A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Detectives from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit, with support from An Garda Síochána, have conducted a search of land at Killea Reservoir on the border of Derry and Donegal as part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA.
Derry City and Strabane Area Coordinator Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said: "The search operation today covered a large area of land at the Reservoir and officers from the Police Service were supported by colleagues from An Garda Síochána.
"Today's action is part of our ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.