Special event forges links between Derry and the US city of Boston

The 12th annual Golden Bridges Conference and Awards ceremony will be held virtually this year, with an online event being run from Derry's Guildhall on November 20.

The programme promotes partnerships between Ireland Northwest and Boston, Massachusetts, and is coordinated by Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council.

For the past number of years, representatives of the two councils have travelled to the US with local leaders in business and education.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Brian Tierney, said the event would provide a positive platform for NW businesses seeking out inspiration and opportunities.

"The Golden Bridges Conference is always a key date in our business diary, providing an opportunity to forge valuable business connections and augment the strong network of partnerships we have established over the years.

"While this year's event will occupy a different stage, it will still provide a vital chance to amplify the voice of the North West business community and connect with a wider online audience at this very challenging time.

"I'm really looking forward to highlighting the positive work that is ongoing here in the North West City region in the face of these shared economic challenges and also to hearing more about the changing business landscape in the US.

"The world has been rocked in recent months and the repercussions are felt on a global level.

"Golden Bridges will offer us a valuable insight into how we can progress our ambitions for the NW region working in tandem with our transatlantic partners, and provide a forum to share learnings on how to adapt and continue to thrive in the current uncertain economic climate."