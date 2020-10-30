Derry chef raises £2,000 to help feed those in need during the pandemic

A fund set up to feed people in need in the Derry area over the next 8 weeks has raised £2,000.

It was established by local chef, Anthony Nash, who wanted to provide healthy hot meals for people who are struggling financially during lockdown.

"Since launching the appeal we have had messages from people in really difficult circumstances and it has been heartbreaking hearing some of their stories," said Mr Nash.

"Due to the covid 19 situation some people are going to be out of work- thiss could affect any of us.

"I don't have a lot of money, but I've enough to help people who are going without, so I decided over the next few months I'm going to supply a number of local people with hot meals.

"This could be people who are homeless, people who have lost their jobs, someone who lives on their own, or people who just can't afford food.

Mr Nash, who donated the first £500 himself, said he was blown away by the generosity of the public.

"I want to say a massive thanks to our little town for coming together.

"I thought people may donate £5 or £10 but we've had donations of £20, £50 and even £500.

"This is a real team effort by everyone who has donated money to make this possible."

Mr Nash has collected enough money to cook three meals a week for 56 people in Derry and Co.Derry which will be delivered to their door by his partner Carol Guy, his father Stephen Nash and his sisters Ciara and Sara Nash.

The healthy meals will be every Monday, Wednesday and Sunday from now until Christmas Eve, when everyone will get a Christmas dinner.

They will be prepared at the Alexander Arms in Limavady where Mr Nash is the resident chef.

"We have used £300 of the money to help people with the electricity and heating bills and if anyone would like to donate some money to go towards this they can do so through my paypal,"he added.

For more information on the hot meal appeal see Anthony Nash's Facebook page.

You can donate via paypal to Anash5787@gmail.com