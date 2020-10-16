Derry City and Strabane record 258 new Covid cases

Derry City and Strabane have recorded 258 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

Two more deaths were registered in Northern Ireland today.

Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) also revealed that one Covid-19 related death occurred in the Derry and Strabane council area between October 3-9.

According to NISRA there have now been 30 Covid-19 related deaths in Derry and Strabane since the start of the pandemic.

As of today, the number of Covid-19 inpatients at Altnagelvin Hospital has risen to 36 – an increase of five since the start of the week.

The total number of Coronavirus cases in the council area now stands at 3,908.

Today, the Department of Health introduced a new feature to its Covid dashboard which updates the public on daily figures.

You are now able to check positive cases in specific postcode areas.

For example, BT47 covers areas such as the Waterside, Drumahoe, Eglinton and Claudy.

Meanwhile, BT48 takes in much of the Cityside, areas such as the Brandywell, Creggan, Springtown, Ballymagroarty, Sheriff’s Mountain and Galliagh.

In the past seven days there have been 613 positive cases in BT47 and the rate sits at 997.4 per 100k of population.

Over the same period, BT48 has recorded 702 positive cases at a rate of 1,155.9 per 100k of population.

In BT82 which takes in Strabane there have been 127 cases at a rate of 473.9.

The rate of transmission in Derry and Strabane remains almost twice as high as anywhere else in NI – 892 per 100k.

Belfast has the next highest rate at 487.9.

NISRA

Latest figures published today by NISRA show that seven deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in the last week, from 3rd to 9th October. The total Covid-19 related deaths figure stands at 915.

Of this total, 495 (54.1%) took place in hospital, 356 (38.9%) in care homes, eight (0.9%) in hospices and 56 (6.1%) at residential addresses or other locations.

The 364 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 85 separate establishments.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to October 9 was 587.

These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the NISRA figures are based on the information entered on death certificates, completed by medical professionals.

They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Further analysis, which includes deaths of care home residents in hospital, shows that of the 437 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 in the year to date to 9th October 2020, 81.5% (356) occurred in a care home, with the remaining 81 occurring in hospital.

On this basis, deaths of care home residents account for 47.8% of all Covid-19 related deaths; however, no assumptions can be made in relation to where or when the deceased contracted the disease.

Separate analyses based on the date of death registration, shows that the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending 9th October 2020 (week 40) was 348, 20 more than in week 39 and 48 more than the 5-year average of 300.

Over the last 28 weeks in total, 1,305 ‘excess deaths’ (deaths above the average for the corresponding period in previous years) have been registered in Northern Ireland, with the number of ‘excess deaths’ in the year to date to 9th October totalling 1,046.

Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate of eleven (3.2%) of the 348 deaths registered in week 40. This is nine more than last week (week 39) and brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths registered in the calendar year up to 9th October to 913.

Persons aged 75 and over accounted for two-thirds (64.6%) of all deaths and 79.0% of Covid‑19 related deaths registered this calendar year up to 9th October.

For Covid-19 related deaths, those with an address in Belfast Local Government District (LGD) accounted for 258 (28.3%) of the 913 deaths registered in the calendar year to 9th October.