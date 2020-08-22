Derryman charged with directing terrorism

A 50-year-old Derry man is due to appear in court today charged with a number of offences, including directing terrorism.

He is one of two men – the other being a 26-year-old from Lurgan - who will appear at a special sitting of Laganside Magistrates Court in Belfast.

They are charged with membership of a proscribed organisation, directing terrorism and preparatory acts of terrorism.

The 26-year-old is also charged with conspiracy to possess explosives and conspiracy to possess ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Both were among seven men and two women arrested on Tuesday as part of Operation Arbacia.

Police have until this afternoon to question the seven other people who remain in custody.